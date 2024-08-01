Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

