Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE FVRR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

