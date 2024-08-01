Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FND. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

