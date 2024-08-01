Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

