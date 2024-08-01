Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.