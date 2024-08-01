Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
