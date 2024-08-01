Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,855 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 23.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

