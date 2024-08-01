Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.35. 16,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 18,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Forian in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Forian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Forian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,108,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

