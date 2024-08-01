Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

FWONA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

