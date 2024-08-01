Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

