Fortive (FTV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2024 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

7/2/2024 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

