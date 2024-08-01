Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

