Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.