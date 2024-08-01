Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

