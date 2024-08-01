Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.