Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Update

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fresh2 Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRES opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Fresh2 Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
About Fresh2 Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh2 Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.