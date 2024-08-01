Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Update

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fresh2 Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRES opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Fresh2 Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

About Fresh2 Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.