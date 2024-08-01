Freshworks’ (FRSH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Freshworks stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $44,919,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

