Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $344,240.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $344,240.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,919,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

