Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.61. 2,367,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,627,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.