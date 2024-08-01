FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 292,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 139,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

