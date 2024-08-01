FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

DFY opened at C$48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.70. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.39.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.