FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Issued By KeyCorp

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simulations Plus in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $817.21 million, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,198. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.