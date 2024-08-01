FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $176.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $172.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $178.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2024 earnings at $36.62 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.56.

BKNG stock opened at $3,715.01 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,883.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,690.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

