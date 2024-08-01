FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
NYSE BMY opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 787.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
