FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.22. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.