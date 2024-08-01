FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.34.

Shares of EAT opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Boston Partners increased its position in Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $7,848,000.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

