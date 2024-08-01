FY2024 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Lowered by Analyst

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.
Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.
In other CNA Financial news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,055,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
