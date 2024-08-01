FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Increased by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.47. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

