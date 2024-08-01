FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $13.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.57. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.84 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 24.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

