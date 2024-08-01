FY2024 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OBK opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,814,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

