FY2024 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.