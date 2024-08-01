FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Reduced by Scotiabank (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.9 %
West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$122.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$88.61 and a twelve month high of C$124.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.04.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.