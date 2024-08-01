FY2025 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after buying an additional 788,383 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

