FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
EGO stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,992,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
