FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$23.62.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,750 shares of company stock worth $5,904,629. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.