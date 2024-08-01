Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.73 million for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

