GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4,441.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

