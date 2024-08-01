Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Garden Stage Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GSIW opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Garden Stage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

