Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $565.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $517.00 to $565.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $501.19 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.