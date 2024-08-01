GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$42.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$510.59 million, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.18. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.