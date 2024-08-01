GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$42.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

TSE GDI opened at C$34.64 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$47.75. The company has a market cap of C$510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.18.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.