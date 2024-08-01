Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Genasys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Genasys
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genasys
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.