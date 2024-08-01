Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

Genasys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

