GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WGS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

GeneDx Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 401,504 shares valued at $12,725,248. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,575,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

