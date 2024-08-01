GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $32.46. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. GeneDx shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 182,586 shares.

WGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares in the company, valued at $104,065,425.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,065,425.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 401,504 shares valued at $12,725,248. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

