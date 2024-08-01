Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.12

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.12 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 88.70 ($1.14). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.13), with a volume of 361,866 shares trading hands.

Genel Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

