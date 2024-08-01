Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Boosted by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Generac by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $155.57 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $161.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

