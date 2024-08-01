General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $174.73 and last traded at $172.19. Approximately 1,516,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,110,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.87.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

