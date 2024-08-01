Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $418.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.43. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

