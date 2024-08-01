Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 764.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.
Genfit Company Profile
