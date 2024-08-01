Genpact (G) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

