Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Genprex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNPX

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($1.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genprex

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.